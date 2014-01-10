Around the League

Presented By

Kyle Shanahan interviews for Miami Dolphins' OC job

Published: Jan 10, 2014 at 10:03 AM

Could Kyle Shanahan get another chance to work with a high-profile quarterback from the 2012 NFL Draft?

The Dolphinsannounced Friday that the former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator interviewed for Miami's offensive coordinator position Friday. Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor also interviewed for the job.

Shanahan was among the staff let go after Shanahan's father, Mike, was dismissed by Redskins owner Daniel Snyder last week. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Shanahan decided he can no longer work with his father.

If Shanahan lands the Dolphins job, he'd work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 draft. Griffin was the second overall pick that year.

Lazor's stock has been helped by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who emerged as a star after taking over for an injured Michael Vick this season. Prior to joining Chip Kelly's staff, Lazor spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Virginia.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced in a statement Thursday that coach Joe Philbin was in the process of conducting interviews for the offensive coordinator position. Mike Sherman was fired Monday after two seasons with the team.

We previewed all four divisional playoff games in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.