Kyle Shanahan... Greatest Play-Caller Ever?

'You have to categorise stuff and group things in certain areas where words mean something to five people up front and there will be a different word for a receiver,'Shanahan told me in Miami this week. ';You train all these words that teach people to do assignments and they might not know what it does for all 11 people but they know what it means to them. Then you can mix and match those words throughout the year based on what fronts and coverages you're going against. That allows everybody to play together.'