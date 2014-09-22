Kyle Rudolph out about six weeks for Vikings

Already down their veteran quarterback and All-Pro halfback, the Minnesota Vikings will now have to make do without their starting tight end.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports, via a source apprised of the injury, that Kyle Rudolph will undergo sports hernia surgery and miss about six weeks.
The coaching staff had reasonable expectations of a career year for Rudolph in Norv Turner's tight end-friendly offense.
Rudolph's absence is especially disconcerting with Adrian Peterson and Matt Cassel out indefinitely.
Defenses don't have to devote extra resources to stopping new starting tailback Matt Asiata and H-back Rhett Ellison, forcing Teddy Bridgewater to throw into tighter windows.
If the Vikings had their druthers, they wouldn't be turning the offense over to a rookie quarterback just as the supporting cast was starting to fill up with second- and third-stringers.
