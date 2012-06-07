Around the League

Kyle Orton: I'm not just a backup with Dallas Cowboys

Published: Jun 07, 2012 at 10:30 AM

Kyle Orton raised eyebrows this spring when he chose to sign with the Dallas Cowboys as a backup rather than compete for a starting role elsewhere.

Orton didn't visit any other teams, instead taking the Cowboys' generous three-year, $10.5 million deal to get behind Tony Romo on the depth chart. Does the 29-year-old Orton still believe he could compete as a starter in the league?

"I hope so," Orton said, according to the Cowboys' official site. "I feel like I've played good ball in this league, I feel I've got a lot of good ball left in me. I don't see this as committing myself to be the backup. I'm just committing myself to be a part of the team."

Breer: The Dallas difference

A potential sense of entitlement has impacted the way the Cowboys seek players. Albert Breer explores the issue. More ...

Orton's wording there is interesting. Romo is completely entrenched at QB for Dallas and is coming off the best statistical season of his eight-year career. Orton's competitive drive appears intact, even if the decision could lead you to think otherwise.

"He's certainly someone who is capable of playing and being a starter in this league, but this is a good place for a quarterback to play," head coach Jason Garrett said. "Our quarterbacks have played well here -- he certainly understands that. He's a team guy."

Garrett called Orton's signing "a really good acquisition for us" and we certainly can't disagree with that. We just ranked Orton as the No. 1 backup quarterback in the NFL, after all.

But it remains curious why Orton chose Dallas. He might not be committed to a backup role, but the Cowboys are clearly committed to Romo. Barring an injury, Orton seems to have traded the spotlight for security.

