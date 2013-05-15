Kyle Love cut by Patriots after diabetes diagnosis

It's not like Love's play on the field was a huge problem. He made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010, working his way up to becoming an 11-game starter last season. The Patriots rewarded Love before last season with a two-year contract extension that included a $500,000 signing bonus. Love responded with strong performances against the run, playing 49 percent of the Patriots' snaps in 2012, according to Reiss, mostly on running downs.