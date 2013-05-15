Kyle Love cut by Patriots after diabetes diagnosis

Defensive tackle Kyle Love was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes within the last two weeks. The New England Patriots responded by releasing the fourth-year pro Wednesday with a non-football injury designation, according to Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com.
(This is your weekly reminder that professional football is a brutal business.)
It's not like Love's play on the field was a huge problem. He made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010, working his way up to becoming an 11-game starter last season. The Patriots rewarded Love before last season with a two-year contract extension that included a $500,000 signing bonus. Love responded with strong performances against the run, playing 49 percent of the Patriots' snaps in 2012, according to Reiss, mostly on running downs.
Love's agent, Richard Kopelman, said his client lost weight this offseason, but he gained most of it back quickly after the diagnosis.
"Naturally, we are disappointed that the Patriots decided to part ways with Kyle, especially in light of the fact that a number of elite, professional athletes with diabetes -- both Type 1, which is known to be far more difficult to manage than Type 2 diabetes -- have had very successful careers in professional football, hockey, baseball and basketball," Kopleman told Reiss.
Kopleman believes Love will be at 100 percent soon and should be ready to participate in a training camp. The Patriots have overhauled their defensive tackle position this offseason, releasing Love, Brandon Deaderick and Myron Pryor. They added Tommy Kelly and CFL prospect Armond Armstead.
The Love news came at the tail end of a bizarre day that also included the retirements of Rolando McClain and David Garrard. Who says May is a dead month in the NFL calendar?