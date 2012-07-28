Kyle Boller abruptly retires from San Diego Chargers

Quarterback Kyle Boller informed the San Diego Chargers on Saturday that he was retiring, one day after he signed a one-year contract with the team.
The Chargers signed Boller on Friday after backup quarterback Charlie Whitehurst suffered a strained medial collateral ligament the previous day.
"He does not want to continue to play football," Chargers coach Norv Turner said of Boller, according to U-T San Diego.
Starter Philip Rivers and undrafted rookie Jarrett Lee are the only quarterbacks currently healthy enough to play on the Chargers' roster.
"Obviously, we're not going to continue with two quarterbacks," Turner added. "So we're in the process of getting someone in here."
Boller has played eight NFL seasons, passing for nearly 9,000 yards and 48 touchdowns. He spent most of his career (five seasons) with the Baltimore Ravens. He also played for the St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders.
Boller started one game last season and appeared in two for the Raiders. He passed for 161 yards and no touchdowns.