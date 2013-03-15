Kyle Arrington, New England Patriots agree to contract

The New England Patriots didn't travel far for a free-agent cornerback of their own, re-upping with Kyle Arrington on Friday.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Patriots agreed to a four-year deal with Arrington, who started 12 games for New England during a rocky campaign last season.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Greg Jennings wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
Arrington struggled in 2012, relegated to nickel duty after losing his role on the outside. The demotion, however, produced some solid results inside and potentially takes the Patriots out of the running for free-agent slot man Brice McCain.
Arrington was targeted 20 times from the slot, allowing just 11 catches for 115 yards, according to ProFootballFocus.com. He gave up just 0.71 yards per cover snap on the inside, good enough for second best in the NFL.
Still, Arrington is not about to win back a starting job -- he ranked in the middle of the pack in our free agency primer. We charted him as the 17th-best available corner, below Antoine Cason and above Mike Jenkins.
With the Patriots still mulling over cornerback Aqib Talib's status, locking down Arrington at least brings a measure of stability to the secondary.