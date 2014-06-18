Kurt Warner to be inducted into Cards' Ring of Honor

Team president Michael Bidwill announced Wednesday that the celebrated quarterback will be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor.
Warner will be honored at halftime of Arizona's regular-season opener, a "Monday Night Football" tilt against the San Diego Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium.
His induction is a no-brainer after Warner led the Cardinals to their lone Super Bowl appearance during the 2008 season. That title attempt ended in heartbreaking defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Warner's two division titles and 4-2 postseason record with the team made the former Rams and Giants signal-caller an instant hero to the Arizona faithful.
It's worth noting that Warner's ultimate glories with the Cardinals almost never came to be. The veteran was benched in favor of rookie Matt Leinart early on in 2006 before winning his job back for good.
It's a fitting honor for a passer who made a career out of beating the odds, but Warner's highest achievement might still be to come: He's eligible for the Hall of Fame following this season.
