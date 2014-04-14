Kurt Coleman agrees to deal with Minnesota Vikings

'ATL Podcast'
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the veteran safety agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend, according to a source who has spoken with the player.
Coleman spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He lost his starting job last season and played sparingly as a reserve, finishing with 14 tackles.
Coleman had additional visits with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts before landing with Minnesota. He's a depth signing for the Vikings, who also get a solid special teams contributor.
