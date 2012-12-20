Kris Jenkins, former New York Jet, blasts Mark Sanchez

"What Sanchez has to take responsibility for is during the time that he could have gotten better he wanted to sit back," said Jenkins, who played with Sanchez in 2009 and 2010, via the New York Post. "He wanted to pose for magazines, worry about his haircuts and do all of that stuff. ... I'm just saying, from what I saw him do, it was a lot better than what it is now. But he coasted. They coddled him. That was what was going on."