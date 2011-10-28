Kraft gave Gronkowski advice after pics with adult star surfaced

So just what did Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to say to Rob Gronkowski after photos surfaced this week of the tight end posing shirtless with adult film star Bibi Jones?
Gronkowski -- in case you missed it -- was visiting friends in Arizona during New England's bye week, where he shared air space with Jones, a notable performer in her chosen line of work. The media firestorm that followed led to Gronkowski addressing the issue on Wednesday and saying he had spoken to Kraft about it.
Gronkowski shed light on the conversation during a Friday interview on WBZ-FM (via SportsRadioInterviews.com).
"Just always be careful, always watch out," Kraft told Gronkowski, according to the tight end. "Just left it there and moved on to the Steelers after that."
Fair enough, Mr. Kraft. Gronkowski also unraveled the mystery of the random Patriots jersey. Jones was wearing Gronkowski's No. 87 top in some of the photos, leading to the obvious question: "Um, Gronk, do you always travel with your uniform?"
"No, man. I was going out to see my buddies and all the time my buddies ask for jerseys, so I was just bringing one out for my buddy," he said. "They love to represent me, they love to support me and I love the support from my friends."
Well, that actually makes a fair deal of sense. This story was much better when we didn't know any of the mild-mannered details. Damn 24-hour news cycle.