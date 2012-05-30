Kordell Stewart retires ... seven years after last game

In news that's akin to a 25-year-old man returning to his high school to speak at graduation, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart retired Wednesday, seven years after last stepping on an NFL field.
Stewart, 39, said he needed closure in his life, according to The Associated Press. He plans to sign a one-day contract with the Steelers before "officially" stepping away from the game.
(Yes, this is weird.)
Stewart had himself an interesting career, briefly becoming a sensation in the late '90s when his positional versatility earned him the nickname "Slash." Coach Bill Cowher used Stewart as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and kick returner, and he was a legitimate threat for some strong Steelers teams.
Stewart lost his starting job the next season, however, and the Steelers cut ties with him in 2003. He split the next three seasons between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens before falling off the NFL radar.
Now "Slash" is back ... if only just for one day. Steelers fans, fish your old No. 10 jersey out of mothballs in tribute.