Kolb-Young debate comes down to potential vs. experience

If you're a team in need of a quarterback, would you rather trade for Kevin Kolb or sign Vince Young as a free agent?
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
Production over potential
Young would be my choice in this scenario. He has won nearly 64 percent of his games and brings more experience to the table. Although his game doesn't fit into every system, he is a proven winner with an intriguing skill set to build around. As a dual threat as a runner or passer, he makes enough plays in critical situations to sustain drives. Those extra opportunities ultimately lead to wins, which is the best measurement of a quarterback's success.
While Kolb has shown glimpses of developing into a solid quarterback, his body of work is too short to gamble on, and I would opt for the proven commodity over potential in this scenario.
- Charles Davis NFL Network
Kolb clearly the choice
I would trade for Kevin Kolb first, second and third in this situation, as would most teams. They have seen his talent, throwing ability and grace when the new and improved "Michael Vick Experience" took off again.
Young has enormous talent, can hurt you in multiple ways and his record as a starter should have teams salivating at the opportunity to sign him. However, there is a question about Young's dependability, and nothing could be worse for a quarterback. Can he earn a team's respect again? Of course, Vick is proof of that.
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
Compensation is part of the equation
I probably would pass on both quarterbacks if my career was on the line.
</table> [Philadelphia Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) coach Andy Reed knew when to trade Donovan McNabb and ignored the criticism. Reid might do the same with Kolb, who is going to require significant compensation to the [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) and, consequently, a big contract extension to justify the trade.
From a business standpoint, Young has a lot more experience and success, will not require any compensation to the Tennessee Titans, and probably is willing to sign a modest deal with incentives. Young has won more games (30) than Kolb has played (19). There is little risk in picking up Young, and there's a lot of risk in trading for Kolb.
Ironically, I think the best place for Young is Philadelphia as Kolb's replacement.
- Jason La Canfora NFL Network
Kolb too much of a risk
My first response is, man, do I have to do either? Really? Those are my only options?
I can't try to trade for Matt Flynn? I can't sign Tarvaris Jackson? I can't sign Marc Bulger? Yikes. Okay.
Well it comes down to the price. I'm not in any rush to trade a first-round pick for Kolb. If I can get him for a second and little something else, then I'll do it. My concern, though, is that he's still unproven and is going to command a contract in the vicinity of $10 million a year in all likelihood, which scares me.
I actually like Young's skill set and buying him this cheap. I'm not even all that concerned with his past troubles. I can quickly cut him with no ramifications under that scenario, and no one is expecting him to start anytime soon anyway.
So, I think I'd actually be cool with bringing in Young to be a backup or a No. 3 on the cheap, rather than make the commitment, financial and otherwise, to secure Kolb.
- Adam Rank NFL.com
More upside taking gamble on Young
Is there another option, such as waiting for Stanford's Andrew Luck?
But given a choice between the two, the answer might not be as simple as it appears at first glance. Granted, Young probably elicits a laugh, considering the way his tenure in Tennessee finished, but he has led his team to the playoffs. What has Kolb done? Kolb has been highly touted but has failed to deliver. Kind of like the U.S. women's soccer team.
Young would be the guy I would take based on experience and compensation. It's not going to cost a lot to take on Young. And you will be getting a bargain if he ever comes close to reaching his potential. If he doesn't adhere to the program, you cut bait and move on the following year. Kolb will cost you at least a second-round pick, and there is no guarantee that he is going to develop.
Wow, turns out the choice is rather simple.
- Steve Wyche NFL.com
Too many questions about Young
Young has a far more impressive body of work and would seemingly be more valuable. However, he will be let go by Tennessee despite his résumé, which shows that there are a lot of underlying concerns about his ability to lead, produce and be relied upon.
I'm still not sold on Kolb, but I do like his potential, demeanor and the way he's conducted himself. When he lost his starting job to Michael Vick, he didn't complain, put the team first and handled himself professionally. He also kept himself ready, which endeared him to teammates.
I spoke to enough players on the Eagles to know that Kolb had a tremendous amount of respect in the locker room. I've also spoken to enough folks in the league who feel that he'll be a productive starter for years to come and that there aren't any questions about his maturity, commitment or composure -- questions that have been asked about Young.
- Elliot Harrison NFL.com
Young could cause problems
If I'm a general manager, I would definitely make a trade for Kolb. Yes, it will cost me a decent pick, but if I didn't like any of the quarterbacks in the draft (thus necessitating a move for a veteran), then why would I want Young? Whatever upside Young has shown has been mitigated by questions about his work ethic and attitude. At least Kolb's talent doesn't come with those anchors.