Kolb-Young debate comes down to potential vs. experience



Jason La Canfora NFL Network

Kolb too much of a risk

My first response is, man, do I have to do either? Really? Those are my only options?

I can't try to trade for Matt Flynn? I can't sign Tarvaris Jackson? I can't sign Marc Bulger? Yikes. Okay.

Well it comes down to the price. I'm not in any rush to trade a first-round pick for Kolb. If I can get him for a second and little something else, then I'll do it. My concern, though, is that he's still unproven and is going to command a contract in the vicinity of $10 million a year in all likelihood, which scares me.

I actually like Young's skill set and buying him this cheap. I'm not even all that concerned with his past troubles. I can quickly cut him with no ramifications under that scenario, and no one is expecting him to start anytime soon anyway.