Kolb's turf toe could lead to Skelton's chance to 'win a ballgame'

With Kolb hobbling around the Cardinals' complex in a walking boot after playing through turf toe in Sunday's disturbing loss to the Ravens, little-known John Skelton could make his first start of the season against the Rams.
Skelton started four games as a rookie last season inside Arizona's ghastly quarterback carousel, but all that drama was presumed put to bed with July's costly trade for Kolb.
Kolb pranced in on a white horse from Philadelphia, hyped as the market's premier quarterback prize, asked to silence the ghost of Kurt Warner. But seven games into the season, Kolb is 1-6 as a starter, and the familiar cry for "the other guy" is growing.
Kolb understands his injury couldn't have come at a worse time.
"I wish it was called something different than 'turf toe.' It sounds like I'm a weenie," he told KGME-AM this week, via The Arizona Republic.
"No one makes it to the NFL with the ambition of being a backup," Skelton told the team's official website. "Whether you play because you are the starter or because someone gets hurt, it's an opportunity. I am just going to try to make the most of it, and if I play, I'm going to try and win a ballgame."
If he does, we could have issues in Arizona.