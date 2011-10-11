Kolb believes Cardinals must alter preparation to end slump

The finger-pointing hasn't exactly commenced in Arizona, but a four-game losing streak has Kevin Kolb calling for more commitment from his teammates.
After coach Ken Whisenhunt said his Cardinals were "leaving a lot of things out there that could help us win games," a frustrated Kolb took things one step further.
La Canfora: Kolb trade no good deal
"Our head coach hit the nail on the head. We have to get more detail oriented," the quarterback told The Associated Press in the wake of a 34-10 loss to the previously-winless Minnesota Vikings. "It starts with meetings, showing up to work on time, getting in early, getting your work done, and all the stuff a professional is supposed to do. Maybe it takes a game like this to figure that out."
It sure sounds like Kolb is questioning the preparation of some teammates, but Whisenhunt said there are no issues of that nature.
"They've been meeting after practice and before practice," Whisenhunt said. "They've been doing a lot of extra work on their own, in addition to what we've been doing. I didn't hear it, but my guess is his message was we have to put even more in and get on the same page. It's good that your quarterback is saying that, because that's important."
Kolb is in his first year as starter and is working the quarterback-as-team-leader angle, but could his choice of words cause a riff in the Cardinals' locker room? Winning helps everything, but more losing could send Arizona down an ugly path.
"I think everybody needs to clear their minds, and come back to work and make a push," Kolb said. "I know I'm not going to lay down, I know a lot of other guys in there that aren't ready to lie down."
The team will have to make that push without safety Kerry Rhodes for the time being. ESPN reported Tuesday that Rhodes is scheduled to undergo foot surgery that will sideline him at least one month. The veteran was injured during Sunday's loss.
"Thx 4 all the support and get well wishes! Much appreciated," Rhodes tweeted Tuesday. "U guys will make me work hard to get back. Luv 2 u all!"