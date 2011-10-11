Around the League

Presented By

Kolb believes Cardinals must alter preparation to end slump

Published: Oct 11, 2011 at 07:06 AM

The finger-pointing hasn't exactly commenced in Arizona, but a four-game losing streak has Kevin Kolb calling for more commitment from his teammates.

After coach Ken Whisenhunt said his Cardinals were "leaving a lot of things out there that could help us win games," a frustrated Kolb took things one step further.

La Canfora: Kolb trade no good deal

Given the Eagles and Cardinals' plight this season, it's hard not to look at the ugly results of their blockbuster swap, Jason La Canfora writes. More ...

"Our head coach hit the nail on the head. We have to get more detail oriented," the quarterback told The Associated Press in the wake of a 34-10 loss to the previously-winless Minnesota Vikings. "It starts with meetings, showing up to work on time, getting in early, getting your work done, and all the stuff a professional is supposed to do. Maybe it takes a game like this to figure that out."

It sure sounds like Kolb is questioning the preparation of some teammates, but Whisenhunt said there are no issues of that nature.

"They've been meeting after practice and before practice," Whisenhunt said. "They've been doing a lot of extra work on their own, in addition to what we've been doing. I didn't hear it, but my guess is his message was we have to put even more in and get on the same page. It's good that your quarterback is saying that, because that's important."

Kolb is in his first year as starter and is working the quarterback-as-team-leader angle, but could his choice of words cause a riff in the Cardinals' locker room? Winning helps everything, but more losing could send Arizona down an ugly path.

"I think everybody needs to clear their minds, and come back to work and make a push," Kolb said. "I know I'm not going to lay down, I know a lot of other guys in there that aren't ready to lie down."

The team will have to make that push without safety Kerry Rhodes for the time being. ESPN reported Tuesday that Rhodes is scheduled to undergo foot surgery that will sideline him at least one month. The veteran was injured during Sunday's loss.

"Thx 4 all the support and get well wishes! Much appreciated," Rhodes tweeted Tuesday. "U guys will make me work hard to get back. Luv 2 u all!"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW