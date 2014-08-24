Knowshon Moreno in play to start for Miami Dolphins?

Knowshon Moreno's lost summer rendered Dolphins running back Lamar Miller as the widely seen shoo-in for Miami's lead backfield spot, but is the landscape shifting?
Dolphins coach Joe Philbin was cryptic on the heels of Saturday night's 25-20 preseason win over the Cowboys, a contest that saw Moreno rip through Dallas for 64 yards off 10 carries in his first game action since last season.
"We haven't released anything," Philbin later said of his backfield depth chart, per ESPN.com's James Walker. "We're still evaluating right up until we name our starter. I thought (Moreno) played well."
Around The League's Chris Wesseling was assigned to last night's Dolphins tilt and came away noting that Moreno -- two months removed from arthroscopic knee surgery -- looked just like he did in a Broncos uniform.
Moreno is coming off a career year that saw him rumble for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns in Denver's runner-friendly scheme. Miller, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in 2013.
The arrival of play-caller Bill Lazor suggests production for both backs, but Moreno's hot-and-cold offseason had Miller primed to lead the way. It's telling that one strong showing from Moreno has Miami's coaching staff weighing its options.
