Around the League

Presented By

Knowshon Moreno fights Denver Broncos bust label

Published: Jul 18, 2012 at 09:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Training camp is finally almost here. They allow tackling there and everything. Around the League will count down the top 30 position battles to watch throughout the preseason.

No. 28. Denver Broncos RBs: Knowshon Moreno vs. the "bust" label

Welcome to Knowshon Moreno's make-or-break training camp. The 2009 first-round pick has enjoyed a loose leash in Denver, despite seeing his production tumble in each of his first three seasons. Moreno is hanging on for dear life in a crowded backfield, but this battle could boil down to whether or not coach John Fox and Co. believe he's worth a roster spot.

Moreno is working his way back from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in 2011. He was on the field for Denver's organized team activities this spring, but didn't set himself apart. We typically don't see backs return from torn ACLs and increase their production. Moreno isn't a valuable contributor on special teams and there have been whispers he could start the year on the PUP list.

Willis McGahee is your starter here. Behind him, the Broncos drafted rookie running back Ronnie Hillman, an elusive third-down back who can catch the ball. John Elway compared Hillman to Darren Sproles and Denver sees him as a good fit alongside McGahee. Lance Ball produced on the spot last season, and he's capable of third-string duties. The other reserves -- Jeremiah Johnson, Mario Fannin are Xavier Omon -- are fringe prospects. An injury to this group could help Moreno's case.

Projected winner:Ronnie Hillman -- Elway's boy -- will earn a spot behind McGahee. Moreno can impact his future with a solid camp, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him released by the team before the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW