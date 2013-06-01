Knowshon Moreno brought along slowly by Broncos

Schein: Time is now for Peyton
The fourth-year running back underwent a procedure during the offseason in which stem cells were taken from the bone marrow in his pelvis and injected into his right knee. Moreno has had issues with the knee since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament late in the 2011 season.
Moreno has been limited during organized team activities, and has yet to be medically cleared to practice.
"He's coming along," coach John Fox said, according to The Denver Post. "We're going to be very cautious. When the doctors give him the full-go go-ahead, he'll be doing everything."
With Moreno out and Willis McGahee a no-show at OTAs, rookie Montee Ball has a golden opportunity to eat up reps and slide into a featured back role. Ronnie Hillman also stands to gain from the head start given by his elders.