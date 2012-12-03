Kirk Morrison released by Buffalo Bills to make room for OL help

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have released veteran linebacker Kirk Morrison, who became the odd-man out on a team needing to fill holes on a banged-up offensive line.
Center Eric Wood (left knee) will miss between two and four weeks. Right tackle Chris Hairston (right ankle) is not expected to play Sunday, when the Bills (5-7) host St. Louis (5-6-1).
Morrison had been inactive for all 12 games this season. The Bills re-signed the eighth-year player to a two-year, $4 million contract in March to provide them a veteran backup behind Nick Barnett.
