Kirk Cousins: Washington Redskins are RG3's team

With Ryan Tannehill being named the Miami Dolphins' starter and Jake Locker leading the way for the Tennessee Titans, the NFL is running thin on quarterback competitions.
That's the cue for the phoniest controversy of them all: Kirk Cousins battling Robert Griffin III to be the Washington Redskins' starting signal-caller.
Cousins earned plenty of plaudits after his stellar outing in the Redskins' 33-31 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The rookie from Michigan State's 18-of-23 passing and three touchdowns looked even better after RG3's struggles in the first quarter.
But one stellar preseason performance does not a starting quarterback make -- and Cousins knows it.
"This is Robert's team," Cousins said Monday, via The Associated Press. "This is Robert's opportunity. The coaches have made that very clear, and it's my job to do the best I can in my situation and with my opportunities, and that's what I'm trying to do."
Cousins isn't just being overly humble. Mike Shanahan & Co. gave two additional first-round draft picks and a second-rounder to the St. Louis Rams so they could move up four spaces to grab Griffin III in April's draft. After giving up a package that nearly constitutes a Mike Ditka-Ricky Williams special, the Redskins can't afford to consider any plan that doesn't include last year's Heisman Trophy winner under center.
And that's good enough for Cousins, who would have the right to be the slightest bit discouraged by his predicament. Instead, he finds meaning in the small opportunities he's afforded.
Some controversy.