Around the League

Presented By

Kirk Cousins: Washington Redskins are RG3's team

Published: Aug 21, 2012 at 12:41 AM

With Ryan Tannehill being named the Miami Dolphins' starter and Jake Locker leading the way for the Tennessee Titans, the NFL is running thin on quarterback competitions.

That's the cue for the phoniest controversy of them all: Kirk Cousins battling Robert Griffin III to be the Washington Redskins' starting signal-caller.

Jeremiah: Preseason Week 2 review

What did Daniel Jeremiah learn in Week 2 of the preseason? Robert Griffin III is human, but Calvin Johnson might not be. **More ...**

Cousins earned plenty of plaudits after his stellar outing in the Redskins' 33-31 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The rookie from Michigan State's 18-of-23 passing and three touchdowns looked even better after RG3's struggles in the first quarter.

But one stellar preseason performance does not a starting quarterback make -- and Cousins knows it.

"This is Robert's team," Cousins said Monday, via The Associated Press. "This is Robert's opportunity. The coaches have made that very clear, and it's my job to do the best I can in my situation and with my opportunities, and that's what I'm trying to do."

Cousins isn't just being overly humble. Mike Shanahan & Co. gave two additional first-round draft picks and a second-rounder to the St. Louis Rams so they could move up four spaces to grab Griffin III in April's draft. After giving up a package that nearly constitutes a Mike Ditka-Ricky Williams special, the Redskins can't afford to consider any plan that doesn't include last year's Heisman Trophy winner under center.

And that's good enough for Cousins, who would have the right to be the slightest bit discouraged by his predicament. Instead, he finds meaning in the small opportunities he's afforded.

"Preseason games, right now, are my Super Bowl," Cousins said.

Some controversy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.