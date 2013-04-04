Kirk Cousins preparing for Redskins' read-option style

"I believe that if the coaches want me to, I can gain a comfort level with these plays, where I can be fast enough to have them be effective," Cousins told ESPN980, via The Washington Times. "Once at least there's a threat of those plays being run with me in the game, it does change a lot of things for a defensive coordinator. And so it's worth it to explore what it would look like for me to be doing those things ... and that will be a focus this spring."