Kirk Cousins outplaying Redskins QB Robert Griffin III?

"He'll do some things, I know, on gameday," Gruden said. "He'll jump around, make six guys miss, throw a bomb for a touchdown, and I'm sure I'll high-five him. But if he does it again and it's a 12-yard sack-fumble, then what do you do? You gotta take the good with the bad, but we're trying to eliminate the absolute negative plays, the sack plays, and play situational football a little bit better."