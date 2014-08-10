Kirk Cousins outplaying Redskins QB Robert Griffin III?

The Shanahans might be long gone, but the Washington Redskins' bizarre quarterback drama shows no signs of abating any time soon.
After Robert Griffin III struggled in joint practices with New England last week, members of the Patriots organization opined to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss that Kirk Cousins was the best quarterback on the Redskins roster.
Reiss specifically cited Cousins' edge in "running the offense, fine-tuned mechanics and how decisively the ball came out of his hand."
Griffin attempted just four passes in the preseason opener, a 23-6 win over the Pats, but we couldn't help but wonder if the footwork issues that dogged him last season have yet to be ironed out.
As well as Cousins played versus the Patriots, though, there is no hint of controversy in Washington.
Of the 45 quarterbacks who threw at least 100 passes in 2013, Football Outsiders graded Cousins as the least effective. Other NFL teams are no longer clamoring for his services.
Griffin, on the other hand, remains the face of the franchise with a 2012 Rookie of the Year award on his mantle. He impressed Gruden with his difference-making physical gifts and mental acuity this offseason.
Just last week, Gruden told NFL Media's Albert Breer that he expects to see a mixture of RGIII magic and mistakes once the regular season begins.
"He'll do some things, I know, on gameday," Gruden said. "He'll jump around, make six guys miss, throw a bomb for a touchdown, and I'm sure I'll high-five him. But if he does it again and it's a 12-yard sack-fumble, then what do you do? You gotta take the good with the bad, but we're trying to eliminate the absolute negative plays, the sack plays, and play situational football a little bit better."
There are bound to be a few bumps in the road as Griffin makes the transformation to pocket passer, but there's no reason to look over his shoulder at Cousins in the meantime.
