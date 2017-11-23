Kirk Cousins' future with Redskins lies in play down stretch

Why not the transition tag? Though it would seem to be $6 million cheaper for 2018, it also invites a bidding war -- and there would surely be one from many teams. The thought is, a team would end up structuring a deal that would make sure the Redskins paid more than $6 million more in year one with a front-loaded deal. Going for the cheaper option would backfire, and they wouldn't end up saving anything. And if Cousins isn't worth the franchise tag anyway, then what's the point of a bidding war for a quarterback you are uncertain about?