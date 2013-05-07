Kirk Cousins feels 'added urgency' to be ready to start

As Robert Griffin III gives another weekly update on his recovery from surgery to repair one of the most discussed anterior cruciate ligaments in knee history, Kirk Cousins knows he has to prepare as if he will be the Washington Redskins' Week 1 starter at quarterback.
"You feel that added excitement or added urgency to be ready to go," Cousins told The Washington Post on Monday about his preparation this offseason. "We don't know what it's going to look like. He may be ready by mid-August. He may be ready mid-September, mid-October. I don't know. That's not my job. My job is to get myself ready and when called upon, deliver. And I'm going to do all I can between now and then to do that."
Cousins proved in his rookie season he can step in and the Redskins' offense wouldn't miss a beat. However, it would be a different beast for him to go against defenses scheming to stop him.
The NFL is a two-quarterback league: Teams need a starter who can carry them to wins and a backup who can buoy the offense and won't lose games. Cousins proved last season he can be the latter; now he's trying to develop into the former.
"So with the long view in mind, I do believe that as long as I keep doing my job, answer the call when I get thrown in there, I'll be ready to go and be able to play this game a long time," Cousins said. "So I'm not in a hurry to be out there playing. I do believe I'm going to get my opportunities."