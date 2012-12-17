Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers had Week 15's big throws

*Marc Sessler handled the five defining runs of Week 15. Here are the five throws that explain the week. *
The Washington Redskins are in first place because they drafted a backup rookie quarterback in the fourth round after taking Robert Griffin III in the first.
Seriously, everyone is acting like it's a little too normal that Kirk Cousins threw for 329 yards and two scores. The throw below was typical: He is not afraid to let it rip.
We could call this weekly feature: Four throws that defined the weekend and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' best throw to Randall Cobb. Or we could make the feature: Aaron Rodgers' weekly best throws to Randall Cobb. It's never not awesome.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo would make a list of the five best performances. But Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart Ben Roethlisberger also was terrific overall, and he made two of the biggest "wow" plays you'll see all season. Here's one:
Second-year 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to fumble at an alarming rate. (The weather didn't help, but this is not a new problem.) Kaepernick also continues to throw darts at an alarming rate. He looks like a veteran, and it feels like San Francisco is saving up a lot of his plays as a runner for the playoffs. As Sessler might say, Alex Smith is wandering deep in the wilderness now.
Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan gets the last spot for a few reasons. This play highlights his terrific protection and just how easy Julio Jones can make the deep ball look. It also exposes the New York Giants' poor pass rush and sagging secondary, problems that don't appear to be going away.