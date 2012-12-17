Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers had Week 15's big throws

Second-year 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to fumble at an alarming rate. (The weather didn't help, but this is not a new problem.) Kaepernick also continues to throw darts at an alarming rate. He looks like a veteran, and it feels like San Francisco is saving up a lot of his plays as a runner for the playoffs. As Sessler might say, Alex Smith is wandering deep in the wilderness now.