King Dunlap up on Demetress Bell in Eagles' LT fight

According to a source with knowledge of both players' contracts, Bell and Dunlap each have financial incentives to start. Dunlap, who has started three games at left tackle during his career, can earn up to $600,000 in playing-time incentives, while Bell can earn an additional $500,000, depending on his playing time. Bell will also have to play -- and play well -- to get the Eagles to pick up the final four years and $31.25 million of his contract, which optimistically includes up to $2.5 million in escalators tied to Pro Bowl appearances.