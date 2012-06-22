Kim Kardashian zeroes in on Redskins' Robert Griffin III

"She sat next to me, while we were watching the show on the monitor," Burditt said, "and RG3 is a few seats down, and during the commercial break, she starts asking me questions about him. Like, 'Now, he's a football player, right?' I'm like, yeah, yeah. (Kim says,) 'And he just ... something big happened, right?' I'm like, well, yeah, he just was the No. 2 overall pick tonight. (She asks) 'And what team?' ... Washington. (She asks) 'What's Washington?' ... Redskins. She goes, 'I don't know much about football, but, so what's his deal?' And I'm thinking, 'You stay away from him. This is a nice young man.' "