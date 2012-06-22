Kim Kardashian zeroes in on Redskins' Robert Griffin III

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III will be hunted by dangerous foes throughout his rookie campaign. Jason Pierre-Paul, DeMarcus Ware and Jason Babin are enough to keep you up at night, but none pose the threat of a man-eating minx from the hills of Los Angeles.
This sordid tale comes to us from Jack Burditt, the executive producer and writer of "30 Rock," who recently visited "The Rich Eisen Podcast," which you can listen to here.
Kardashian was on the "30 Rock" set in April to film the season finale of the NBC sitcom. RG3 was on hand to watch the taping just hours after being selected by Washington. Going down a road we've traveled before, Kim took one look at the pro athlete and was intrigued.
"She sat next to me, while we were watching the show on the monitor," Burditt said, "and RG3 is a few seats down, and during the commercial break, she starts asking me questions about him. Like, 'Now, he's a football player, right?' I'm like, yeah, yeah. (Kim says,) 'And he just ... something big happened, right?' I'm like, well, yeah, he just was the No. 2 overall pick tonight. (She asks) 'And what team?' ... Washington. (She asks) 'What's Washington?' ... Redskins. She goes, 'I don't know much about football, but, so what's his deal?' And I'm thinking, 'You stay away from him. This is a nice young man.' "
Burditt warned Eisen: "Her inner alarm was going off."
