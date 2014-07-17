Kiko Alonso (torn ACL) placed on Buffalo Bills' NFI list

In advance of this weekend's training camp practices Buffalo is getting its ducks -- err, Bills? -- in a row.
The team placed linebacker Kiko Alonso on active/non-football injury list Wednesday. The move is merely procedural as Alonso is likely out for the season with a torn ACL.
The team also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers backup Stevenson Sylvester. Mostly playing on special teams, Sylvester, 25, has two starts in 50 career game. He will add depth to the linebacker corps as Jim Schwartz attempts to fill Alonso's legendary production.
The Bills also placed two other starters, corner Leodis McKelvin and left tackle Cordy Glenn, on injury lists that will keep them out at the start of camp. McKelvin was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list after offseason hip surgery and Glenn was put on the active/non-football illness list after missing time with an ailment.
Players on the NFI list can return to practice once cleared by the team's medical staff.
