'Kickalicious' Havard Rugland signs with Detroit Lions

The man best known as "Kickalicious" was signed Thursday, according to Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website.
A native of Norway, Rugland, 28, joins David Akers as options to replace Jason Hanson, who ended his 21-year NFL career earlier this week.
Former NFL kicker Michael Husted -- who trained Rugland prior to a workout with the New York Jets last December -- compares Rugland to Oakland Raiders standout Sebastian Janikowski. Rugland has no American football experience.
"Havard has incredible talent as a kicker," Husted told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in December. "He has a cannon for a leg. As he continues to refine his technique, he could be one of the strongest kickers in the NFL."
Rugland's "Kickalicious" trick-shot video has accumulated millions of hits on YouTube. We know he can kick a ball to a man in a row boat, but can he hit a 47-yarder in overtime on Thanksgiving?
He might get that chance.