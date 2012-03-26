Khan: Tebow joining Jaguars was a recipe for failure

"That would have been the worst thing for Jacksonville and the worst thing for him," Khan told The Florida Times-Union on Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. "He didn't want to come, obviously. ... Any one of the 53 players we have, have to be committed to Jacksonville, making us be the best team we are. The question was: Did he want to come? And if the decision had been taken out (of his hands) and we got him, that would not be good for him, or for us."