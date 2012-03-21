Khan spins positive on Tebow, but this one hurts

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two chances to bring the prodigal son back to Florida on Wednesday and couldn't find a way to do it.
"Earlier this weekm I asked Gene Smith and his staff to explore the potential of acquiring Tim Tebow. I think we have a duty to consider all avenues of improving the Jaguars on and off the field, especially given the unique circumstances involving the player. I appreciate the high level of due diligence Gene and his staff dedicated to this matter even as late as this evening, and I am very satisfied with the outcome. Our commitment to developing Blaine Gabbert was, and still is, central to our goal of returning the Jaguars to elite status in the NFL. We're looking ahead with zero regrets."
Though the statement exhibits the kind of forward-thinking, no-reverse-gears-in-this-tank mentality that helped make Khan a kajillionaire, this one has to sting. After all, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported Tebow was given the option of joining either the Jets or Jaguars. It turns out reports Tebow craved a Florida homecoming were greatly exaggerated.
This could have been Khan's first triumph as owner, a move that would help in his goal of changing the culture of not just the Jaguars, but Jacksonville as a civic entity.
Instead, the Jaguars remained locked in neutral. Gabbert, meanwhile, must be wondering if his team is looking to find his replacement on a daily basis. It's a hairy situation, and we're not talking about the owner's killer 'stache.