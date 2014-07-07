Around the League

Khalil Mack wants to sack Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Published: Jul 07, 2014 at 12:47 AM
Oakland Raiders rookie Khalil Mack recently admitted his head was spinning from all the different positions he had to learn. However, the pass rushing linebacker knows it's a good thing.

Writing for TheMMQB.com on Monday, Mack reiterated that he understands being a multifaceted player who can provide matchup problems is his NFL destiny.

"I think I'm at my best as a wild card on defense, being used at multiple spots on the field, as strange as that might sound," Mack wrote. "That's what the team has laid out for me, and I think that will be a good thing. I like the idea of being the guy other teams have to look out for."

Mack marveled at working with veterans like Justin Tuck and LaMarr Woodley, penning that he plans to learn how to use his hands on the rush like Tuck and "bully" tight ends like Woodley.

"I think I'm still figuring out which pass-rush moves will be most effective in the NFL," Mack added. "I usually use a dip-and-rip off the edge, and it's pretty effective, but at the same time I have been learning a lot from Tuck and Woodley since I got to Oakland. I have a long arm that I think will be effective as well."

As for his career goals, Mack already has a quarterback sack checklist.

"I think I have a couple guys on my sack list: AFC West resident Peyton Manning, fellow Class of 2014 member Blake Bortles, and I've got to put Tom Brady on there," Mack wrote. "Brady is going to pass the ball more than 36 times a game, so that's a lot of opportunities for me."

The Raiders take on the Patriots in Week 3 and the Broncos in Week 10 and Week 17. Mack will have to wait for a chance to check Bortles off the list, as the Raiders and Jaguars aren't scheduled to meet in 2014.

