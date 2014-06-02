Khalil Mack: Peyton Manning at top of my to-sack list

The Oakland Raidersdrafted linebacker Khalil Mack to be a disruptive force on the defensive side of the ball, especially against AFC West quarterbacks.
The 6-foot-3, 248-pound physical specimen attended last weekend's NFLPA Rookie Premiere with many of his fellow first-year players. During the event, NFL Media's Alex Flanagan asked Mack which NFL quarterback he most wants to sack.
"I think that has to be Peyton (Manning) right now," the normally soft-spoken Mack replied. "Just thinking about it gets you a little (excited), you know what I mean?"
The answer surely will put a collective smile on the faces of Raider Nation. Manning carries the reins of Oakland's bitter rival, the Denver Broncos. Who better for a rookie to target than the reigning MVP, who threw seven touchdowns against the Raiders last season?
Better question: Is there one defender -- not on the Broncos -- who doesn't have Manning at or near the top of his sack wish list?
Mack is expected to play as a roaming pass rusher from his linebacker spot and could have some decent chances at achieving his goal against the immobile, but quick-trigger of Manning.
