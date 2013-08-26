 Skip to main content
Kevin Williams 'upset' about low block in Vikings' loss

Published: Aug 26, 2013 at 12:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams went down with what looked like an ugly knee injury in the second half of Sunday's 34-14 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was hurt on a low block by 49ers backup guard Joe Looney.

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier characterized it as the one injury he was concerned about after the third preseason game. Williams sounded offended by the low block.

"I was just upset that I'm getting cut 11 years in (the NFL) from a guy who I don't even know," Williams said, per The Star Tribune. "I figure between the pain and the fact he cut me when I wasn't looking was my reaction."

Running down a broken play in which 49ers running back LaMichael James threatened to reverse field, Williams was moving across the hashes when Looney threw a low block that Williams never saw coming. This is a case of why big-time players see the field sparingly in preseason games.

The Vikings will await MRI results, but if Williams is unable to open the season, rookie first-round pick Sharrif Floyd would be thrust into the starting group. After the draft, it appeared the Vikings could bring Floyd along slowly, but that plan might be accelerated.

UPDATE: Frazier announced Monday in a team statement that Williams hyperextended his right knee against the 49ers.

"An MRI exam today revealed a significant bone contusion as well as a posterior capsular strain," Frazier said. "Kevin was fortunate in that there was no injury to any of his ligaments."

