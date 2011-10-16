Kevin Williams believes ex-Vikes DT Pat Williams still can play

The Vikings' slow start, coupled with their struggles on defense, has one Minnesota lineman feeling nostalgic.
Defensive tackle Kevin Williamsrecently told the Star Tribune that he wouldn't mind seeing the Vikings bring back Pat Williams, who formed the elder half of the defensive tackle duo called the "Williams Wall" that dominated the line of scrimmage for six seasons.
Pat Williams, who turns 39 on Oct. 24, currently is a free agent, and Kevin Williams believes his friend still can contribute.
"He definitely can play, it's just who is going to give him a chance and let him do his thing," Williams told the newspaper for a story in Sunday's edition. "Definitely we miss him. We always could use a big guy like that in the middle."
One fact that might help Pat Williams' cause is that he won't have to serve the same two-game suspension Kevin Williams' did for the StarCaps case. NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told ProFootballTalk.com in September that Pat Williams served his suspension while he was unsigned. Should Williams sign with a team, however, the NFL will dock him two game checks.