Kevin Walter released by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have been looking for a productive No. 2 wide receiver for as long as they've had Andre Johnson. Kevin Walter filled the role for a number of years, but the team is ready to move on.
The Texans released Walter on Tuesday after six years with the team, a move first reported by ESPN. Walter is an effective blocker and decent slot man who seemed overmatched as a "No. 2" receiver ever since coach Gary Kubiak brought him to the Texans in 2006. (That was Kubiak's first season in Houston.) Walter took a pay cut to stay with the team last season before catching 41 passes for 518 yards.
Walter has steadily put together seasons with 40 to 55 catches, but he never worried opposing defenses while lining up across from Johnson.
This move makes us wonder if the Texans are looking to spend money at wide receiver. Greg Jennings and Wes Welker are logical potential targets.
Otherwise, Houston's No. 2 through 4 receivers are Lestar Jean, Keshawn Martin and DeVier Posey. Talent will be added.