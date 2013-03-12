Kevin Walter released by Houston Texans

The Texans released Walter on Tuesday after six years with the team, a move first reported by ESPN. Walter is an effective blocker and decent slot man who seemed overmatched as a "No. 2" receiver ever since coach Gary Kubiak brought him to the Texans in 2006. (That was Kubiak's first season in Houston.) Walter took a pay cut to stay with the team last season before catching 41 passes for 518 yards.