Kevin Walter, Chris Spencer joining Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans added some depth to their roster on Monday, announcing they agreed to terms with wide receiver Kevin Walter and guard/center Chris Spencer.
Walter, 32, spent the previous seven seasons with the Houston Texans, finishing the 2012 season with 41 receptions for 518 yards and two touchdowns. Spencer, 31, comes to Tennessee from the Chicago Bears, where he started five games last season at left and right guard.
Both players will receive one-year contracts.
"Both Kevin and Chris are established veterans in this league who have a great deal of starting experience," general manager Ruston Webster said in a statement released by the team. "They have made significant contributions on good teams during their careers. We feel like they can come in and provide increased competition at their respective positions for us."
Spencer might have a shot at the starting right guard spot if the Titans don't address their interior line in the draft.
As for Walter, his signing represents another sign that Nate Washington might be on his way out. ESPN's Paul Kuharsky reported last month that Washington has fallen out of favor due to a perceived lack of effort in the season's final month.
If the Titans dump Washington, they'll be left with very few options at receiver behind the fragile Kenny Britt. That makes the Walter signing necessary and potentially very important.