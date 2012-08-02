Kevin Thomas heads to Eagles after trade from Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles completed a trade Thursday designed to bolster the depth of each squad. The Eagles acquired cornerback Kevin Thomas and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2013 for linebackers Moise Fokou and Greg Lloyd.
Both Thomas and Fokou have been starters at times and both have a solid chance to make their new team. But the Eagles are deeper at linebacker this year and clearly felt Fokou could no longer help them as a strong-side linebacker. Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is familiar with Fokou and Lloyd from his years in Philadelphia.
It's a bit surprising to see Thomas dealt after he started five games last year. Cornerback is a thin position for the Colts, but this could be a case of Thomas no longer fitting after coach Chuck Pagano changed defensive schemes. Thomas figures to compete for the Eagles' No. 4 cornerback spot.