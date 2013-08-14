Kevin Kolb will start in Buffalo Bills' preseason game

Bills coach Doug Marrone announced that Kolb will start in Friday's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
"Just the one thing I hope everyone understands is not to read in to this because we were very, very happy with EJ (Manuel)'s performance in the first game," Marrone said.
Wednesday's announcement came three days after Manuel performed admirably in the first half of the Bills' win over the Indianapolis Colts. Kolb missed the game while nursing a knee injury suffered after he slipped on a rubber mat last week.
The bottom line? Kolb still has a shot at winning this. If he plays well against the Vikings, Marrone will have a difficult decision to make as the Bills head toward the all-important third preseason game.