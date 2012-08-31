Around the League

Presented By

Kevin Kolb took benching 'like a pro,' Cards' coach says

Published: Aug 31, 2012 at 12:03 PM

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said it was "a tough call" choosing between John Skelton and Kevin Kolb, and we believe it.

This wasn't a quarterback competition that produced a clear winner. Neither player ran with the opportunity, leaving Whisenhunt to go more on feeling than tangible results.

Cut tracker

deion-branch-120831-65x90.jpg

Former New England  Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was just one of Friday's many releases. Who else was cut? **More ...**

Kolb is on the losing end, his $7 million salary moving to the bench. It's bad news for him, and a black eye for the organization that paid so lavishly to bring him aboard last year.

"He took it like a pro. He was disappointed as you would expect for him to be," Whisenhunt told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano on Friday's "NFL Total Access." "He's a competitive player, but he also know that he has to be ready. And in today's NFL, the chances of your quarterback making it through the entire season are not that great. So, understandably, as anyone would be, he was disappointed, but he handled himself well."

Whisenhunt made it clear that Skelton will need to play at an expected level to stay on the field.

"I think it's just like any other position," the coach said. "This is a competitve business. If you're not producing, then you're going to make changes -- doesn't matter whether you're a cornerback, a receiver or a running back, a tight end -- that's the way we evaluate all of the positions. So, it's really going to be based on how John handles it, and we expect him to have success."

Skelton could have the shortest leash of any starting quarterback in the NFL. The Cardinals are waving the white flag on Kolb with this decision, but they won't hesitate to kick the tires one more time if the opportunity presents itself.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.