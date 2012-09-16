Kevin Kolb to start for Cardinals; John Skelton inactive

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback John Skelton has been ruled inactive for Sunday's meeting with the New England Patriots, the team announced.
Skelton suffered an ankle injury in the Cardinals' season-opening 20-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, a win that saw Kevin Kolb re-emerge from the bench to lead a late-game scoring drive.
The beleaguered Kolb will start against the Patriots on Sunday after losing a preseason tug of war with Skelton for the job. Neither of these passers has shown any staying power at the position.
Darren Urban of the team's official website spotted Skelton jogging during pregame activities, and we expect this quarterback carousel to spin onward as the season progresses.
Kolb's opportunity Sunday comes sooner than the team anticipated, but perhaps not soon enough for Kolb, who is long overdue to show coach Ken Whisenhunt he belongs in the role.