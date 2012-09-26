Kevin Kolb to remain Arizona Cardinals' starting QB?

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt waited until the eleventh hour before the season to name John Skelton his starting quarterback. In the end, it meant little.
Jeremiah: Birds of a feather?
Skelton sprained his ankle in the opener and gave way to the increasingly unsinkable Kevin Kolb, who has led the Cardinals on a three-game magic carpet ride and regained his starting role.
Whisenhunt won't say who will start when Skelton is healthy, but beat writer Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic says there's "little question" Kolb will keep the job. In a piece for Sporting News, Somers states it would be "foolish" to sit Kolb, considering the Cardinals are 3-0 for the first time since 1974. Whisenhunt claims he wants to see Skelton practice, but the rest is semantics.
I spoke with Larry Fitzgerald on Tuesday, and the Cardinals' All-Pro receiver told us both passers bring something special: "We have two quarterbacks that we know we can win with, and I think that's something that not many teams in the NFL can say. We're confident with both guys, and we've won with both guys."
Fitzgerald refused to pick between the two, but Whisenhunt will stick with the hot hand. Kolb has displayed more accuracy through three weeks and the chaos of his ugly preseason has melted away. Whether or not Kolb can keep the job is a different story, and always has been.