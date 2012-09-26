Kevin Kolb to remain Arizona Cardinals' starting QB?

Whisenhunt won't say who will start when Skelton is healthy, but beat writer Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic says there's "little question" Kolb will keep the job. In a piece for Sporting News, Somers states it would be "foolish" to sit Kolb, considering the Cardinals are 3-0 for the first time since 1974. Whisenhunt claims he wants to see Skelton practice, but the rest is semantics.