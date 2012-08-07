Kevin Kolb throws in Arizona Cardinals' walkthrough

We heard a collective sigh from Arizona Cardinals fans after quarterback Kevin Kolb was pounded into the dirt during Sunday night's preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Kolb left the game with a rib contusion, but he told Around the League he'd be back soon. He wasn't kidding. Last year's starter returned to practice Tuesday, throwing in a walkthrough with his Cardinals teammates, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reported.
Kolb remains No. 1 on the Cardinals' depth chart, but Somers predicted John Skelton would start Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kolb and Skelton have alternated first-team reps in practices, and Somers expects them follow suit in preseason games. One of Somers' Twitter followers suggested they should alternate between the AFL and CFL.
That's a tad harsh. Skelton did a nice job leading the Cardinals against the Saints, despite an offensive line that was asleep at the wheel. Kolb, meanwhile, is running out of time and chances to prove he can lead the Cardinals through the regular season. He needs to move the ball and create scoring opportunities, something Skelton has shown with more moxie, dating to last season.