Kevin Kolb struggling early at Buffalo Bills practices

There's no need to overreact to one practice, but we witnessed much of the same on Tuesday's "Inside Training Camp" on NFL Network. Kolb underthrew and overthrew a handful of deep receivers. Kolb was forced to throw the ball away and didn't react well to pressure. We saw a fumbled snap or two, as well. While Kolb is dealing with more complex defensive looks than rookie quarterback EJ Manuel early in camp, these aren't great early signs.