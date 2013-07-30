Kevin Kolb struggling early at Buffalo Bills practices

Buffalo Bills fans haven't seen a lot of completed passes early in training camp, especially by Kevin Kolb.
"Kolb, who again got the first-team nod and more practice reps, looked at times like he was trying to complete passes to the water cooler on the sideline," The Buffalo News wrote about Monday's practice.
There's no need to overreact to one practice, but we witnessed much of the same on Tuesday's "Inside Training Camp" on NFL Network. Kolb underthrew and overthrew a handful of deep receivers. Kolb was forced to throw the ball away and didn't react well to pressure. We saw a fumbled snap or two, as well. While Kolb is dealing with more complex defensive looks than rookie quarterback EJ Manuel early in camp, these aren't great early signs.
NFL Network's Heath Evans watched the entire practice and believes Manuel ultimately will win the starting QB job. Kolb will have to outplay Manuel by a good margin to be the starter. The tie goes to the rookie.