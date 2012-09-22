Kevin Kolb's baby due on Arizona Cardinals game day

Take a ride down a bumpy road. Something spicy for dinner. Run her through a set of stadium stairs. A teaspoon of castor oil.
Kolb's wife, Whitney, is 38 weeks pregnant and due Oct. 4. The Arizona Cardinals play at the St. Louis Rams that night -- however, the quarterback really doesn't want to miss the birth of the couple's third daughter.
"I don't want to have to make that decision," Kolb told the Arizona Republic. "I don't make the rules, God does, so we'll see what happens."
Family comes first, but truthfully, this is terrible timing for Kolb. The Cardinals are 2-0 and Kolb is the No. 1 quarterback with John Skelton out with an ankle injury he sustained in the first game of the season. Coach Ken Whisenhunt basically has reopened the quarterback competition after Skelton won the job during training camp. So, Kolb needs to stack as many successes and wins as possible in the opportunities that he gets.
It can't be that hard to find a dirt road and a Mexican restaurant in Arizona.