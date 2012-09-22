Kevin Kolb's baby due on Arizona Cardinals game day

Family comes first, but truthfully, this is terrible timing for Kolb. The Cardinals are 2-0 and Kolb is the No. 1 quarterback with John Skelton out with an ankle injury he sustained in the first game of the season. Coach Ken Whisenhunt basically has reopened the quarterback competition after Skelton won the job during training camp. So, Kolb needs to stack as many successes and wins as possible in the opportunities that he gets.