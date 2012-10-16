Around the League

Kevin Kolb out unspecified time for Arizona Cardinals

Published: Oct 16, 2012 at 07:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Just when Kevin Kolb looked like he was getting comfortable in Arizona, a very uncomfortable injury will knock him out of the lineup.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that Kolb will be sidelined for an unspecified period of time after a CT and MRI revealed cartilage damage in Kolb's rib area as well as a sprained sternoclavicular joint. Kolb, however, did not suffer a fracture of the ribs or sternum.

A team source told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer that Kolb will be revaluated on a week-to-week basis. Kolb is expected to miss at least a few weeks, according to the source.

Kolb has been the most sacked quarterback in football over the last month, so the injury is ultimately not a shock. Still, it's depressing the way that it happened. Kolb had to dive to the ground after a broken play late in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The relative good news for the Arizona Cardinals: At least John Skelton is healthy. The team's Week 1 starter missed a month after injury his ankle in the season opener, but he was healthy enough to relieve Kolb against Buffalo. Skeltonmania swept the nation last year as the Fordham graduated completed a series of improbable comebacks after ugly performances that rivaled anything Tim Tebow put together.

The stakes are higher this time around. The Cardinals are tied with San Francisco and Seattle for the top spot in the NFC West with a 4-2 record, but Arizona is springing leaks because of their offensive line and running game. They need a quarterback that is capable of carrying the team. Neither Skelton nor Kolb have shown they can be that guy.

