Around the League

Presented By

Kevin Kolb needs big Cardinals season to keep contract

Published: Jul 20, 2012 at 03:59 AM

Around the League is taking a look at each team's salary-cap situation heading into training camp. We continue with the Arizona Cardinals.

Adjusted Cap Number: $123.797 million

Cap Room Remaining: $4.552 million

Best Bargain: Despite missing a game early in the season, inside linebacker Daryl Washington led the Arizona Cardinals with 106 tackles, finishing the season strong with 23 tackles over the final two games. Washington added five sacks, third-highest total on the team, and had a team-high 16 tackles for a loss. Still on his rookie contract, the 2010 second-round pick will earn $540,000 in base salary and a $25,000 workout bonus and counts $983,750 against the team's cap this season. Washington will earn the league minimum in 2013 with no possibility of base salary escalation, as is the case with most contracts for second-round picks in the previous collective bargaining agreement.

Like Washington, 2010 draft pick John Skelton will make $540,000 in base salary this season (no workout), making him the third-highest paid quarterback on the roster behind Kevin Kolb ($8.5 million total compensation) and Richard Bartel ($615,000 base salary). If Skelton earns the starting job this summer, his salary would make him a bargain regardless of how he performs.

Potential Camp Casualty: Following last year's lockout, the Cardinals signed inside linebacker Stewart Bradley to a five-year, $30 million contract. In a 4-3 system throughout his career, Bradley was unable to unseat Paris Lenon for a starting job and finished his first season in the desert with 21 tackles in very limited action on defense. Bradley took a 50 percent pay cut this offseason, reducing his base salary from $5 million to $2.5 million, which is partially guaranteed (for injury). If Bradley still struggles to pick up the 3-4, and some of the younger prospects close the gap, the Cardinals could part ways with him before the start of the season.

Contract Issue Looming In 2013: Restricted free agents LaRod Stephens-Howling, Rashad Johnson and Gregory Toler will be unrestricted in 2013, but are not the biggest contract issue on the Cardinals for 2013. That distinction belongs to Kolb, who is in year two of a five-year, $62.1 million extension. Kolb will earn $20.5 million over the first two seasons of that deal, but will need to solidify himself as the starter this season to keep that deal intact. Kolb's base salaries swell to $9 million in 2013 (and $10 million each year after that) and has a $2 million roster bonus next offseason that pushes his cap number to $13.5 million. That's not backup quarterback money.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW