Kevin Kolb might return to Arizona Cardinals practice

It's nice that there's still hope in Arizona, but the Cardinals aren't going anywhere if they don't figure out their dire quarterback situation.
John Skelton was benched with a double-digit lead Sunday, which tells you so very much. Rookie Ryan Lindley managed just 64 yards on nine completions in his place as the Cardinals tumbled to their sixth consecutive loss.
This would seem like a good time to check in on the health of Kevin Kolb, who has been out with a rib injury since Week 6. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Tuesday he expects Kolb to "work back into practice some" this week, according to the Cardinals' official website, but it's unclear if he'll be available for Week 12 against the St. Louis Rams.
Whisenhunt hasn't made any decisions on who will be behind center Sunday.
"We've got to sit down as a staff and look at what we're trying to get done and make that evaluation," Whisenhunt said. "We're looking at a lot of things, not just the quarterback position."
In a possibly related story, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was seen staring wistfully in the distance on Monday night, clutching a No. 13 Kurt Warner jersey while Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You" played gently on his iPad.