Kevin Kolb leaves Bills practice after slipping on mat

On the same day Mario Williams returned to drills with the Buffalo Bills, Kevin Kolb barely got started.
The quarterback slipped on a rubber mat walking between practice fields, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reported. Kolb didn't fall, according to the newspaper, but trainers descended to examine his left knee. Kolb was visibly upset as he headed to the locker room.
Bills coach Doug Marrone told reporters after practice that Kolb "bumped his knee" and remains day to day.
It doesn't sound serious, but Kolb's in no position to miss time. The former Eagles and Cardinals passer opened camp taking the majority of reps with the starters, but accuracy issues and shoddy pocket presence have EJ Manuel closing in. Bills general manager Doug Whaley said Tuesday that "(Manuel) has that 'it' factor. When he walks into a room, there's a presence and people take notice. He's going to be the face of our franchise, and it's not too big for him."
Kolb was picked up in free agency in March as a patch. Whaley used the 16th overall pick in April's draft to select Manuel. You tell us which of the two can hardly afford to slip up -- on a rubber mat, or otherwise -- here in August.