Kevin Kolb leaves Bills practice after slipping on mat

It doesn't sound serious, but Kolb's in no position to miss time. The former Eagles and Cardinals passer opened camp taking the majority of reps with the starters, but accuracy issues and shoddy pocket presence have EJ Manuel closing in. Bills general manager Doug Whaley said Tuesday that "(Manuel) has that 'it' factor. When he walks into a room, there's a presence and people take notice. He's going to be the face of our franchise, and it's not too big for him."