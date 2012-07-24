Kevin Kolb eager for Arizona Cardinals QB competition

Darlington: Why I love training camp
After an uninspiring start to his Cardinals career, Kolb finds himself in a fight to keep his job as training camp begins. John Skelton was the better player last season, and the quarterbacks now embark on what's believed to be an open competition.
This would appear to be a much different scenario than this time last summer. But Kolb doesn't see it that way.
"Well it's funny because they said the same thing last year, so that's the way (Ken Whisenhunt) works and this coaching staff works," Kolb told NFL Network's Rebecca Haarlow at Cardinals camp. "It's nothing new for myself, throughout my entire career I've done that from the word 'go,' even when I went to Philadelphia with Michael (Vick) and Donovan (McNabb).
"It's something I'm used to. It's always a grind, it's always tough to come and compete every single day, but I look forward to doing it."
This is a good bit of Jock Speak from Kolb, nothing more. The Cardinals gave up plenty both in the way of personnel and cash to make Kolb their franchise quarterback. He was their guy last season. He now must convince them that's still the case.